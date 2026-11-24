DEME has secured a large contract from Allseas for marine works for the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) Pipeline in British Columbia, Canada.

Under its subcontract with Allseas, DEME’s Offshore Energy segment will carry out marine works associated with the 50-kilometer offshore section of the pipeline covering both shallow and deep-water sections of the route and four landfall locations.

The Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project comprises an approximately 750-kilometer pipeline connecting the natural gas fields of northeastern British Columbia to the planned Ksi Lisims LNG facility at Wil Milit on Canada’s west coast. The route will comprise approximately 700 kilometers of onshore pipeline and 50 kilometers offshore.

DEME’s scope includes pre-trenching activities and all required landfall construction works at Nass Bay, Iceberg Bay, Nasoga Gulf and Wil Milit.

Preparatory works are expected to begin in 2027, followed by two offshore installation campaigns.