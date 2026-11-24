North American Blue Energy Partners (Nabep) will finalize a $100 million dredging deal next week that brings in DEME Group and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to work on Lake Maracaibo in northwestern Venezuela, CEO Alejandro Betancourt said.

"We are transforming the Venezuelan oil business and looking forward to working to improve the efficiency and logistics of exporting oil to international markets," Betancourt said.

At the moment, Nabep's Venezuelan production is about 240,000 barrels of oil per day, with 170,000 barrels coming from deposits in and around Lake Maracaibo.

According to Betancourt the dredging operations would allow the company to raise tanker cargoes to 470,000 barrels, compared with today's 330,000-340,000 range. Also, the dredging program is aimed at improving export logistics from the lake.