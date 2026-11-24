APM Terminals Maasvlakte II and the Port of Rotterdam Authority are moving forward in terminal’s development with preparations for a new phase of expansion of the container terminal at Maasvlakte II.

According to APM Terminals, this includes extending the existing quay wall by 711 meters and the landside crane rail by 428 meters, as well as dredging approximately 1.3 million m³ of sand. The new infrastructure will provide additional capacity for deepsea, feeder and inland shipping vessels.

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, said: "The further development of APM Terminals Maasvlakte II marks an important step in our shared ambition to prepare the Port of Rotterdam for the future. By investing in additional capacity and modern infrastructure, we are strengthening Rotterdam's position as Europe's leading container port. In doing so, we are increasing the resilience of logistics chains, contributing to security of supply for businesses and consumers, and strengthening the competitiveness of the Dutch economy."

Over the coming period, APM Terminals Maasvlakte II and the Port of Rotterdam Authority will further develop the technical scope, schedule, and contracting strategy. An investment decision by the shareholders of the Port of Rotterdam Authority is expected in February 2027.

The pre-selection process will be published on TenderNed in January 2027, with the tender award phase for the construction of the quay wall expected to start in March 2027.

Construction of the terminal expansion is scheduled to take place from October 2027 to January 2030.



