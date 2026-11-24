McConnell Dowell has secured the Berth 1 and Tug Harbor package at the Port of Geraldton in Western Australia.

Part of the Government of Western Australia's $350 million Geraldton Port Maximization (PMAX) Project, the works will support increased trade capacity and future growth at this important regional port.

McConnell said that their scope of work includes construction of a new 291-metre concrete wharf, reclamation earthworks, and construction and relocation of tug harbor facilities.

According to an official statement, the site works are expected to commence in 2027