Dredging Corporation of India's (DCI) new high-capacity trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) DCI Dredge Godavari has passed its sea trials with flying colors.

In January 2026, we reported that construction of the new IHC Beagle 12.000m3 TSHD at Cochin Shipyard is nearing its completion.

The keel of the dredger – built in collaboration with Royal IHC under the ‘Make in India’ initiative – was laid in September 2024.

“Building on the proven success of the Beagle class dredgers, this vessel is specifically adapted for the Indian market, featuring heavy-duty dragheads for clay-type soils and the robust IHC conical bottom valves,” said Jacco Damman , Chief Design Officer Beagle class dredgers at Royal IHC.

Once put into action, this new 127m long TSHD will be the most sophisticated and technologically advanced dredger ever constructed in India.