Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) Executive Director Ava Penn said that mobilization is underway for the long-awaited Charlotte Amalie Harbor Dredging Project, with dredging activity anticipated to begin by Friday, November 27, 2026.

The project involves dredging the harbor's entrance channel, turning basin, and West Indian Company Limited (WICO) berthing pocket in Havensight. The improvements will increase controlling depths in key areas of the harbor and enhance vessel maneuverability.

According to VIPA, this multimillion-dollar maritime infrastructure investment will improve navigational access to the Charlotte Amalie Harbor, accommodate the evolving needs of the cruise industry, and strengthen the U.S. Virgin Islands' position as a premier Caribbean cruise destination.

Preparations for the dredging project are underway on both St. Croix and St. Thomas.

On St. Croix, barges supporting the project arrived in the Territory on Saturday, November 14, and Sunday, November 15, 2026. Preparation of the temporary stockpile site, including clearing and grubbing activities, has begun.

Also, silt fences were installed last weekend, and stabilized entrances to the site were constructed this week. Preparation of the designated quarry site will follow completion of the temporary stockpile site.

The Charlotte Amalie Harbor Dredging Project will be conducted in two phases: