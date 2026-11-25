The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has awarded Baltimore-based Ellicott Dredges a $1.99 million contract to supply a new dredger.

Ellicott was the only responsive and responsible bidder, according to Ohio Controlling Board records. The replacement will reportedly be a custom swinging ladder dredger.

"Shallow water lakes, such as Lake Loramie and Ohio's other older man-made canal lakes, continually fill with sediments that reduce the volume of water contained in a lake or reservoir. This in turn reduces water depth which affects navigability for some recreational watercraft. Dredging is the excavation and removal of sediments resting along the bottom of shallow freshwater areas, such as lakes, rivers and other navigable waterways, with disposal of dredge materials at a different land location. This helps maintain waterway navigation ensuring safety for recreational boaters and enhancing water quality by removing phosphorus laden sediment," said DNR.

"The current dredger was purchased in 1968 and has outlived its useful life. It has continuous mechanical failures and because replacement parts are no longer available due its age, all replacement parts need to be fabricated in-house or outsourced which makes the cost of repairs very high and results in significant operational down time."

Replacement of the dredge is required to ensure that the ODNR dredge program can appropriately maintain Lake Loramie depths for boaters and recreational users.