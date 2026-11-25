The Anaklia Deep Sea Port project is moving forward according to schedule, the dredging operations have been completed and the construction works on the breakwater are underway, said Tamar Ioseliani, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development.

A tender has also been announced for the railway component, which will connect the port to Georgia’s national rail network by 2029.

Under the project, Jan De Nul’s dredging vessels Tristão da Cunha and Al-Idrisi deepened the access channel to 17.5 meters, allowing the port to accommodate large Panamax and Post-Panamax vessels. The works also included the construction of a turning basin, giving these large vessels sufficient space to safely maneuver within the port.

In a joint venture with local company Prime Concrete, Jan De Nul is also constructing a breakwater of 1,380 meters. The structure will protect the port from waves, creating a sheltered area where vessels can safely enter, maneuver and berth.

Located on Georgia’s Black Sea coast, Anaklia Deep Sea Port is set to increase the country’s capacity to handle large container vessels and create additional capacity for dry and bulk cargo.