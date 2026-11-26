Argentina's Bahía Blanca Port will begin a $200 million project to deepen the draft of the Bahía Blanca estuary. Governor Axel Kicillof announced the project yesterday in Bahía Blanca.

The Buenos Aires provincial government said that this project will increase the operational draught from 45 ft to 51.5 ft (15.7 m), improving navigational conditions along more than 100 km of channel and allowing suezmax tankers to depart Puerto Rosales fully laden.

According to the Governor, existing draught restrictions mean large tankers are currently sailing with around 70% of their cargo capacity, pushing up freight costs per barrel of crude exported.

In mid-November, we reported that the Bahía Blanca Port Management Consortium has awarded Public Tender No. 06-CGPBB/2026 to a joint venture (Unión Transitoria de Empresas/UTE) formed by Jan De Nul and Compañía Sudamericana de Dragados.

Following the rejection of competing bids from Boskalis and Dredging International, this decision assigns the winning consortium responsibility for managing the port system's channels and operational areas over the next 15 years, alongside a project to deepen the main access channel, ArgenPorts said.

The contract combines two distinct initiatives with different timelines and objectives, both aimed at safeguarding navigation and expanding the port's capacity: