The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Ilocos Region said that the dredging operations in two waterways in Pangasinan have extracted 26,826 cubic meters of silt and waste.

In today's statement, DPWH-Ilocos Region said that dredging in Samat-Magtaquing Creek, Bugallon, Pangasinan was completed after starting on October 4 and resulted in 15,246 cubic meters of silt and waste extracted.

On the other hand, the ongoing dredging operation at the Sinucalan River in Barangay Lasip, Chico, Dagupan City has extracted 11,580 cubic meters of silt and waste as of November 12.

"The materials from Samat-Magtaquing Creek were discharged at the low-lying easement of the river behind the riverbank protection wall or structures, while dredged materials from Sinucalan River were utilized as earth embankment along the creek," DPWH said.

The ongoing operation in Dagupan City uses an amphibious dredger.