The City of Portland said that the final chapter of the $26 million Portland Harbor Dredge Project is now underway. Equipment mobilization has begun, with headquarters at Portland Ocean Terminal, and the work to restore the depth and safety of the harbor will begin December 1.

Prock Marine Co. will kick off this season’s work on the South Portland side of the harbor, first at Breakwater Marina, followed by Centerboard Yacht Club, before moving to the Portland side of the harbor for dredging at Maine Yacht Center, the East End Boat Launch, and concluding at South Port Marine in South Portland.

Last season’s work, which lasted from December 2025 through March 2026, focused heavily on the Portland waterfront: over 10,000 feet of berthing was restored, and 45,000 cubic yards of material (4,500 dump trucks worth) was removed from the Portland side of the harbor alone.

In some instances, the waterways between piers had not been dredged in 70-80 years.

Much of the dredged material contained contaminants from generations of industrial activity and runoff that accumulated in the slipway sediments. In order to safely relocate this material, a CAD (Confined Aquatic Disposal) Cell was constructed in the 2024-2025 dredging season to serve as a disposal site for dredged material.

According to the City, this hole in the harbor seafloor was deemed safe by a variety of state and federal agencies due to its tightly sealed sediment of marine clay.

Funding for this project comes from a collaborative effort: the State of Maine Legislature allocated $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project, Maine DOT is providing up to $6 million in multimodal funds, the City of Portland has dedicated $4 million in Waterfront TIF funding, and South Portland has contributed an additional $1 million.