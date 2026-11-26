The City of Busselton has started beach scraping and sand stockpiling works in Quindalup to replenish beach sand in areas where seawalls have recently been constructed.

According to the City, these works are taking place on the beach near the yacht club using a large tractor and beach scraper. The sand is currently being stockpiled and will be transported to the seawall site over the coming days.

These works should be completed by 5 December 2026 (weather permitting).

The cartage of rocks for the Dunsborough Foreshore seawall construction has now been completed, marking the next stage of the project. Sand from the Quindalup stockpile will now be delivered to the seawall site to restore beach amenity and complete the foreshore works.