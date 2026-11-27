Boskalis and its partners Penta-Ocean and Hyundai have reached a major milestone in Singapore through their joint venture PHBJV. For several years, the joint venture has been working on the development of Tuas Port Phase 2, also known as Finger 3.

The 23-meter-deep northern berths were recently completed, marking significant progress toward Singapore’s vision of a next-generation global maritime hub, Boskalis said in its latest announcement.

The development of Tuas Port consists of four phases and is being carried out under the leadership of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). This second phase comprises 387 hectares of reclaimed land and a 9.1-kilometer seawall formed by 227 caisson structures.

Boskalis deployed a large fleet of dredging vessels for this complex marine infrastructure development.