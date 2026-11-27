Jan De Nul has launched its first plug-in hybrid trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Jeanne Baret, built in India at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

With its 79 meters hull length, the new vessel will be the smallest of Jan De Nul Group’s hopper fleet. It has a hopper capacity of 2000 cubic meter.

"The new vessel is custom made to operate in small harbors in highly populated areas, like marinas for example. It is highly maneuverable, very low in emissions and is almost silent," Jan De Nul said.

The TSHD's first job will include maintenance dredging works to keep the shipping channel and marinas of Nieuwpoort at the required depth. The dredger is named after Jeanne Baret, a French botanist and explorer.

According to Jan De Nul, the new dredger will be delivered in 2027.