The reinforcement of the 19.4-kilometer dike along the River Waal between Tiel and Waardenburg has been successfully completed, Van Oord said.

The project was delivered by Mekante Diek, a consortium comprising Van Oord, Dura Vermeer and Ploegam, on behalf of Waterschap Rivierenland, as part of the Dutch Flood Protection Program (HWBP).

Beyond enhancing flood protection, the project achieved a 55% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared with the reference scenario, demonstrating that sustainable construction and large-scale infrastructure can go hand in hand.

"The project also exceeded its targets for reducing nitrogen oxide (NOₓ) emissions, avoiding 17,100 kilograms of NOₓ emissions compared with a target of 15,400 kilograms. In addition, the project's environmental impact, measured through the Dutch Environmental Cost Indicator (MKI), was reduced to €4.7 million, compared with a reference value of €11.2 million," Van Oord said.

Special attention was also given to the surrounding environment and local heritage.

In Waardenburg, a historic windmill was raised by 80 centimeters to ensure it could continue to operate effectively after the dike reinforcement works. New habitats were also created for protected amphibian species, including the great crested newt and smooth newt.