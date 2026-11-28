Boskalis has mobilized its jumbo trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Fairway to Kakinada, India, to begin major capital dredging for the upcoming deep-water Kakinada Gateway Port Limited (KGPL).

Under the project, the giant dredger will remove roughly 22 million cubic meters of seabed material to deepen the harbor and approach channels for large bulk carriers.

Prior to the dredger's arrival, overall physical progress on the port project stood at 33%, with protective breakwater construction reaching almost full completion.

Dredging operations are scheduled to finish by May 2027, aligning with KGPL's target to begin commercial port operations later that year.

Built in 1997, the Cyprus-flagged Fairway (IMO 9132454) is one of the largest dredgers in the world.