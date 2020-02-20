Exceptional Year for GLDD

Image source: GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation yesterday reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, saying that the gross profit margin percentage increased to 21.0% in the fourth quarter compared with 20.6% in the prior year fourth quarter.

Commenting the latest announcement, Chief Executive Officer Lasse Petterson, said: “2019 was an exceptional year at Great Lakes. Our record financial performance was a result of a strong domestic dredging market and the continued effectiveness of our 2018 asset rationalization and cost reduction program.”

”In the second quarter, Great Lakes successfully completed the sale of the Environmental & Infrastructure business which allowed our team to focus on our core dredging business. We saw an increase of $44.7 million in net income from continuing operations and $35.2 million in adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations over the prior year.”

”As we finished the fourth quarter of 2019, port deepening projects in Charleston, Jacksonville and Corpus Christi were in full operation with work continuing into 2020. Operationally, 2019 had lower dredging activity as compared to prior year, due to several planned vessel dry dockings. The impact of the increased dry dockings was partially offset by strong performance on the San Jacinto flood prevention project in Houston, Texas and the Jacksonville port deepening project in Florida.”

Full Year 2019 Highlights

  • Revenue was $711.5 million for the full year 2019, a $90.7 million or 14.6% increase over the prior year;
  • Gross profit margin percentage increased to 21.6% in 2019 as compared to 18.0% in 2018;
  • Total operating income from continuing operations was $98.1 million, a $45.5 million increase over the prior year;
  • Net income from continuing operations was $55.7 million, a $44.7 million increase over the prior year;
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $135.6 million as compared to $100.4 million in 2018.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Chesapeake Dredging Underway

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) is currently doing maintenance dredging in Chesapeake Bay by removing ...

read more →

Carolina Busy in Corpus Christi

The Port of Corpus Christi’s $410 million Channel Improvement Project, conducted by Great Lakes Dredge and Dock ...

read more →

Busy January Ahead for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has just announced the receipt of several major dredging contracts ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Virginia Beachfill Resumes

While the Virginia Beach oceanfront renourishment operations will not restart before November 15, submerged ...

read more →

Tybee Island Contract for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) from Oak Brook, Illinois, has won a $13.8 million contract for the ...

read more →

GLDD Announces Q3 Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September ...

read more →

Nags Head Nourishment Ends

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has successfully completed the Nags Head beach nourishment ...

read more →

GLDD Posts 2nd Quarter Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, ...

read more →

New Dredger Joins GLDD Fleet

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company’s (GLDD) newest clamshell dredger – under the name No. 58 – ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Spotlight on Texas’s Cutterhead

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company (GLDD) recently hosted a tour of their cutter suction dredger Texas at the ...

read more →

GLDD Reports Strong First Quarter

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has just reported financial results for the quarter ended March ...

read more →

GLDD Makes Progress in NC

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) made some nice progress last weekend with the Post Florence ...

read more →

Trump's EO on Veteran Transition

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, signed an executive order yesterday to help sea veterans seamlessly transition ...

read more →

Charleston Deal for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC (GLDD) from Oak Brook, Illinois, has been awarded the FY2019 Charleston ...

read more →

Post Florence Project Starts Soon

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) has begun mobilizing land- and water-based pipe, heavy equipment and ...

read more →