Back to overview
Home Dredging Today GLDD wins $35.8 million Galveston dredging contract

GLDD wins $35.8 million Galveston dredging contract

Dredging
June 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) from Houston has won a $35.8 million firm-fixed-price contract for a dredging job in Texas.

photo courtesy of GLDD

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Galveston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of November 1, 2025.

According to DoD, fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $35,814,600 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, is the contracting activity.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles