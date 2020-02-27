Orion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Image source: Orion

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has reported a net income of $0.2 million ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

“Our fourth quarter was a solid finish to a year of significant progress for Orion,” stated Mark Stauffer, Orion Group Holding’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We doubled the top-line compared to the prior year fourth quarter and posted our highest revenue quarter in company history, despite the seasonal factors that affect our final months of the year. Our strong revenue generation, along with the benefits of our Invest, Scale & Grow (ISG) initiative and improved weather patterns led to substantially improved performance year-over-year.”

“With respect to our segment performance, our concrete business generated significant year-over-year improvement facilitated by increased productivity as measured by greater cubic yard production and improved man hours per cubic yard.

“Even with the impact of customer scheduling delays, marine revenues and operating profit were up sharply in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by execution on large construction projects in backlog. Also contributing to marine’s year-over-year growth was increased dredging work, which led to higher fleet utilization and increased absorption of fixed costs.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Contract revenues were $199.8 million, up 101.4% from $99.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating income was $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to operating loss of $104.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018;
  • Net income was $0.2 million ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net loss of $94.4 million ($3.32 diluted loss per share) for the fourth quarter of 2018;
  • The fourth quarter 2019 net income included $1.3 million ($0.04 per diluted share) of non-recurring costs and other charges. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $1.5 million ($0.05 diluted earnings per share);
  • EBITDA, adjusted to exclude the impact of the aforementioned non-recurring costs, was $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, which compares to adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018;
  • Backlog was $572.3 million on a fourth quarter book-to-bill of 0.71x.

 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Exceptional Year for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation yesterday reported financial results for the quarter and year ended ...

read more →

Boskalis Reports Good Q3 Results

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) today reported good third quarter, maintaining the 2019 EBITDA guidance. ...

read more →

GLDD Announces Q3 Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
No events No events

Orion Unveils 3rd Quarter Results

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) has reported a net income of $4.0 million ($0.14 diluted earnings per share) for ...

read more →

Orion Bags Two Contracts in Texas

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) has just announced contract awards totaling approximately $14 million. The ...

read more →

4th Nomination for Safety Award

IADC today announced the fourth nomination running to receive the Safety Award 2019 award – Jan de Nul’s Full ...

read more →

Boskalis Reports Half-Year Results

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. today released half-year results for the period ending 30 June 2019, reporting ...

read more →

ORN Presents 2nd Quarter Results

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) has just reported a net loss of $1.6 million ($0.06 diluted loss per share) for ...

read more →

GLDD Posts 2nd Quarter Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

South Texas Gateway Job for ORN

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) announced yesterday it has won a contract worth up to $52 million for dredging ...

read more →

Orion Nabs $160M Seattle Deal

The Orion Group Holdings has won a $160 million contract from the Port of Seattle, Washington, for the construction ...

read more →

Orion Group Presents Q1 Results

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. ...

read more →

GLDD Reports Strong First Quarter

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has just reported financial results for the quarter ended March ...

read more →

Texas Gulf Coast Deal for Orion

Orion Group Holdings today announced the award of multiple contracts with a total value of approximately $35 ...

read more →

ORN Reports 4th Quarter Results

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended ...

read more →