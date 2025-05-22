Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Annual figures: Record turnover for Jan De Nul in 2024

Annual figures: Record turnover for Jan De Nul in 2024

Dredging
May 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Jan De Nul has achieved a record turnover for the third year in a row. In 2023, turnover increased by 18 per cent compared to 2022. In 2024, it even went up by 36 per cent. The company said today that they reached the four-billion-euro mark for the first time.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

In its annual figures, the company posted record revenue of four billion euro in 2024, where in 2023 it was just under three billion euro. At 777 million euro, EBITDA is also up 27 per cent. Net profit is up 38 per cent, to 409 million euro.

According to the results, dredging and offshore energy projects account for 77 per cent of Jan De Nul’s turnover. The construction of offshore wind farms and the installation of submarine cables to bring green energy ashore are also on the rise. 

Jan De Nul’s dredging activities also continue to do well, including the construction of new ports in Spain, Senegal and India.

The company’s various construction and redevelopment projects account for 23 per cent of its turnover.

Examples include the Oosterweel link, the new traffic complex near Brussels Airport and the energy island in the Belgian North Sea.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles