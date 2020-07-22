Watermaster busy on Kerita Dam desilting scheme

The Kerita Dam desilting process in Kesses Sub-County, Kenya, is entering its final phase by wrapping up the cleanup operations on the reservoir.
County Executive for Water and Environment, Mary Njogu, said that the dam dredging works will be completed in the following weeks.
The County Government of Uasin Gishu launched the desilting of the dam about four months ago, under ‘the Last Pipe Connectivity’ agenda.
The Kerita Dam is among over 300 dams across Uasin Gishu County currently under desilting and expansion, aimed to facilitate piped water to all homes in the region.
“At the end of my second term, households will have access to piped water. After that, we will be able to do irrigation, keep livestock and ultimately improve our economic status,” Governor Jackson Mandago said.
The County Government recently procured a modern Watermaster machine which is currently working on this very important cleanup scheme.
Photo: County Government of Uasin Gishu
