Watermaster Classic V eco-dredger busy in Croatia

May 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A Watermaster Classic V eco-dredger is removing 270,000 m³ of silt from a 5 km stretch of the Bosut River in Vinkovci, Croatia, where deposits have built up in layers up to 2 meters thick.

photo courtesy of Sokol d.o.o. Vinkovci

According to Watermaster/Aquamec Ltd., the work is set to improve flow, reduces flood risk, supports irrigation, and helps create better conditions for nature, tourism and recreation.

The €3 million project is led by Hrvatske vode (Croatian Waters) and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Green Transition.

Also, this dredging program is part of a broader €250 million investment in water infrastructure, including 220 km of sewage collectors and a system to bring fresh water from the Sava River into the Bosut.

