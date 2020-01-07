All Set for ‘Mouth Bar’ Dredging

Image source: USACE

The City of Houston, Texas, has issued a  Notice To Proceed (NTP)  for debris removal services, specifically large silt deposits at the confluence of the West Fork of the San Jacinto River and Lake Houston, commonly referred to as the “mouth bar”.

The City, through its contractor DRC Emergency Services, LLC (DRC), will begin mechanical dredging of the mouth bar this week.

The total cost for this project is $40 million dollars, which is funded through a combination of City of Houston Harvey Disaster dollars provided by Governor Greg Abbott, grant dollars from the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB), and funding from the Harris County Flood Control District(HCFCD) Bond Program.

DRC will complete the scope of work for dredging activities in two distinct phases.

The first phase will remove accumulated materials near and at the mouth bar on the West Fork of the San Jacinto River, and the second phase will remove accumulated materials in the East Fork of the San Jacinto River and other locations in Lake Houston.

During phase one of this project it is expected that a minimum of 400,000 cubic yards (CY) of material will be removed over twelve months.

Phase two of the project will consist of:

  • Harris County completing hydrographic surveys of the West Fork of the San Jacinto River, the East Fork of the San Jacinto River, and Lake Houston to determine dredge material volumes;
  • the City of Houston advertising and awarding a dredging contract to the lowest responsive bidder;
  • Harris County designating the City of Houston as a sub-recipient for the cost of the dredging contract.

Phase two will run simultaneously with Phase One.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

