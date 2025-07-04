Banana Port development moves ahead, spotlight on dredging

Back to overview
July 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The development of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) first deep-water port at Banana is progressing on schedule – completion of the first phase is set for early-2027. 

photo courtesy of VPM

This progress was confirmed during a meeting held last month in Kinshasa between the Vice Prime Minister, H.E. Jean-Pierre Bemba, and a senior DP World delegation led by Mohammed Akoojee, CEO and Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the officials, key project milestones were reviewed during the session, including the successful completion of the first phase of dredging.

Also, preparations for the second phase of dredging work are already underway, while construction works across the site are advancing steadily. 

The project is led by DP World, in partnership with British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor.

Once operational, Banana Port will serve as a modern gateway for international trade, capable of handling as much as 450,000 TEUs a year. The first phase features a 600-meter quay, while the second phase will extend the quay by more than two kilometers to accommodate larger, next-generation vessels.

