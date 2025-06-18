All set for Quincy Bay dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
June 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging operations at the Quincy Bay are about to start in the following days.

Photo courtesy of Quincy Park District

On Tuesday, workers were out on the Mississippi River using the equipment near the Bayview Bridge.

According to the officials, the dredging program is expected to help the water flow along with depth of the river.

The Quincy Bay has often dealt with silt accumulation, making it unsafe for boaters and others out on the water.

Quincy received a 3.5 million dollar grant to dredge both the lower and upper bays.

