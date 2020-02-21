U.S. Dredging Industry – Critical Component of National Security

Image source: DCA

The Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA) recently completed its historic study of the American maritime industry and national security. 

Titled “Strengthening the U.S. Defense Maritime Industrial Base,” the study made several key points about America’s Jones Act.

According to the Dredging Contractors of America (DCA), the report is historic because it is the first major study of the entire American maritime industry and national security together in one setting.

With respect to the Jones Act dredging industry the authors found:

Jones Act Vessels Help Maintain U.S. Waterways and Keep America Secure

CSBA emphasized the role that American dredgers and salvage operators play in “maintaining waterways and shipping lanes,” particularly the “more than 400 ports and 25,000 miles of navigation channels throughout the United States.”

CSBA said that “A domestic dredging industry prevents the United States from depending on foreign companies to dredge its dozens of naval facilities, potentially opening up opportunities for sabotage or the depositing of underwater surveillance equipment.”

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

