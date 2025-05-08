Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DCA elects new officers and board members

DCA elects new officers and board members

Dredging
May 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

In a series of board and membership meetings last week, the Dredging Contractors of America (DCA) unanimously voted to accept Harry Stewart as the President of the DCA Board of Directors and Travis Boone as its Senior Vice President. 

Photo courtesy of DCA

Harry Stewart is the President and CEO of San Rafael, California based The Dutra Group. Travis Boone is President and CEO of Houston, Texas based Orion Group Holdings, Inc. 

The other officers of DCA are Brian McGeorge, President of Arkansas based Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Company as DCA Vice President; James Cottrell, President and CEO of Virgina based Cottrell Contacting Corporation as DCA Vice President; and Gordon Shelton of Cottrell Contracting Corporation as Treasurer.

The new Directors of DCA who were unanimously approved:

  • All DCA Officers are also members of Board of Directors
  • Aaron Harke, Kokosing Industrial
  • Zac Morrish, Ryba Marine Construction, Co.
  • Kimberly Richmond, Southern Dredging Company, Inc.
  • Stephen Tobin, Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting   

The remaining Directors on the Board with terms ending in 2026 are the following:

  • Kelly Albers, Marinex Construction
  • Jim Cottrell, Cottrell Contracting Corporation
  • Walter Jellison, Pacific Dredge & Construction
  • Kim Hooks, Mike Hooks, LLC
  • Fred Paup, Manson Construction Co.
  • Kimberly Richmond, Southern Dredging Co. Inc.

We had a very productive week of meetings,” said William P. Doyle, CEO and Executive Director of the Dredging Contractors of America.

“These are very exciting times in the maritime industry. President Trump has issued an Executive Order on ‘Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,’ Congress has reintroduced the bipartisan Ships for America Act, and the United States Trade Representative’s 301 Action is aimed at protecting the overall U.S. maritime industry.”

“We’ll keep moving forward focusing on the important dredging and infrastructure projects that serve as the economic and national security backbone to the United States of America.”

