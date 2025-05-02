Back to overview
Jones Bros, ACCIONA JV starts Scapa Deep Water Quay project

Jones Bros, ACCIONA JV starts Scapa Deep Water Quay project

Business development
May 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Jones Bros has joined forces with ACCIONA to start delivering the Scapa Deep Water Quay in the Orkney islands after being awarded a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA).

photo courtesy of Jones Bros

The PCSA, which is set to total an estimated £7.2m, will see a series of activity carried out, including outline design, ground and marine investigation works, and site surveys.

The first phase of the project is being undertaken with the aim of establishing the budget for future works, which could total around £200 million, once approved.

As part of the joint venture, North Wales-headquartered Jones Bros will construct the access road from the A961 to the port, as well as a 20-hectare esplanade.

The civil engineering contractor’s work also includes cut and fill operations, pavement, construction of causeways to the new quay wall, and the placing of rock armor protection.

One of the largest natural deep-water harbors in northern Europe, the proposed facility will be capable of accommodating large vessels and provide a center for the construction and assembly of wind turbines – both fixed and floating – and associated foundations, Jones Bros said.

Funding to the tune of £5m was provided by Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

