Environmental Report Released for Roberts Bank Terminal 2

The independent review panel has released its report on the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.

The project is a proposed new three-berth marine container terminal located at Roberts Bank in Delta, British Columbia, approximately 35 km south of Vancouver.

The release of the review panel’s report marks a significant milestone in the environmental assessment process.

Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will undertake a thorough review of the report to assess its recommendations. The federal government will also review the report and make a decision on the project.

The report presents the results of the federal Review Panel’s (the Panel) assessment of the potential environmental effects of the project, which includes the marine shipping activities incidental to the Project.