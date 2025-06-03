Back to overview
MIP wraps up first phase of East Med Hub 2 Terminal

Business development
June 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Mersin International Port Management Inc. (MIP) has marked a key milestone with the official completion of the first phase of its $455 million East Med Hub 2 (EMH2) Terminal.

photo courtesy of MIP

Scheduled for full completion in the first half of 2026, the new terminal is set to expand MIP’s annual capacity from 2.6 million TEUs to 3.6 million TEUs and enable the simultaneous handling of two Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). 

The first phase of EMH2’s construction includes the finalization of all dredging works and the official inauguration of the newly extended quay wall – now stretching 880 meters, from its original 500 meters, with a 17.5-metre draft that can handle the next generation of container vessels of up to 24,000 TEUs.

The launch event was attended by local officials, industry representatives and company executives, including the governor of Mersin, Atilla Toros, the General Manager of the Ministry of Trade, Tarık Sönmez, the Presidential Investment Office Head of Public Private Sector Cooperation Department, Ali Kamil Özmen, and the Singapore Ambassador to Türkiye.

Once completed, the project is expected to create 500 direct and up to 5,000 indirect jobs, boosting employment in the region.

