Back to overview
Home Dredging Today World Bank officials inspect HID dredger in Mozambique

World Bank officials inspect HID dredger in Mozambique

Dredging
June 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A high-level delegation composed of World Bank officials, project stakeholders, and local government representatives visited the Beira Major Water Channel Phase II Project site in Mozambique recently.

During the visit, the delegation observed the operations of the HID-CSD5522 cutter suction dredger, manufactured by Shandong Haohai Dredging Equipment Co., Ltd (HID).

photo courtesy of HID

The team was introduced to the working principles and performance of the dredger and expressed high recognition for both the advanced technology and the steady progress of the project,” HID said.

As a key infrastructure and livelihood improvement initiative, the Phase II Project involves the construction of large concrete water channels, a reservoir, and a sea drainage outlet.

Once completed, it will significantly enhance Beira’s stormwater drainage capacity and flood resilience.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles