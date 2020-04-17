Port Solent Dredging Kicks Off

zoom Image source: ML Dredging

ML (UK) Dredging Ltd is about to begin a maintenance dredging operations in the Port Solent area.

According to the notice provided by the Queen’s Harbour Master Portsmouth, this routine dredging will be conducted within the Port Solent Approaches, starting today (17 April 2020).

The works will be conducted 24 hours a day with completion due by early May 2020.

The vessels conducting this task are the “Witton II” or “Boxer” (Backhoe dredgers) which will display the appropriate signals from the COLREGS when conducting their operations, the Harbour Master said in the notice.

Spoil from the dredging vessels will be loaded into one of two self-propelled barges, “Split Two” or “Split Three” for disposal to the NAB Spoil Ground.