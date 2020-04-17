Port Solent Dredging Kicks Off

Image source: ML Dredging

ML (UK) Dredging Ltd is about to begin a maintenance dredging operations in the Port Solent area.

According to the notice provided by the Queen’s Harbour Master Portsmouth, this routine dredging will be conducted within the Port Solent Approaches, starting today (17 April 2020).

The works will be conducted 24 hours a day with completion due by early May 2020.

The vessels conducting this task are the “Witton II” or “Boxer” (Backhoe dredgers) which will display the appropriate signals from the COLREGS when conducting their operations, the Harbour Master said in the notice.

Spoil from the dredging vessels will be loaded into one of two self-propelled barges, “Split Two” or “Split Three” for disposal to the NAB Spoil Ground.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 24-March 1, 2020). ...

read more →

All Set for Port Solent Dredging

ML (UK) Dredging Ltd of Portsmouth, Hampshire, is about to begin a routine maintenance dredging of the Port Solent ...

read more →

Settlement Shores Work Kicks Off

The Settlement Shores canal dredging gets underway today, beginning cleanup operations at Regatta Cove, informs the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 4 – November ...

read more →

CHEC Kicks Off Tanga Dredging

The Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) has officially kicked off the Tanga Port dredging program on the entrance channel ...

read more →

New Sand for Hayling Island

The beach nourishment operations at Hayling Island are set to begin today with the dredger expected to arrive at ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 14 – 20, 2019). ...

read more →

JDN: Payra Dredging Begins

Jan De Nul Group has commenced dredging operations in Payra, Bangladesh, the company reported today. According to ...

read more →

Protecting Southsea Beach West

Portsmouth City Council is carrying out a shingle recycle at Southsea Beach West in Hampshire to improve the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Seville Dredging Scheme Kicks Off

The Port Authority of Seville, Spain, has just started their 2019 maintenance dredging campaign. These works will ...

read more →

La Ceiba Dredging Kicks Off

The preparations for the Port of La Ceiba modernization program in Venezuela – part of the President Nicolás ...

read more →

Portchester Scheme Kicks Off

Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership – ESCP said in its latest announcement that the repair works along Cador ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (June 3-9, 2019).   ...

read more →

Corpus Christi Dredging Kicks Off

The long-awaited expansion of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel is now officially underway. At a special ceremony ...

read more →

Little Bay Port Project Kicks Off

The Government of Montserrat, together with its partners the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the United ...

read more →