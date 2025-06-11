Dredging kicks off at Seatrium Benoi Yard in Singapore

Back to overview
Dredging
June 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging works are underway in the vicinity of Seatrium Benoi Yard at Quay 2, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

photo courtesy of qifangrab.cc

The operations are being conducted with a clamshell dredger. The spoils will be loaded into flat top barges deployed next to the dredger.

Also, dredging will be carried out to the specified depth within the working area. The clamshell grab dredger is equipped with positioning system and secured in place by 4- point anchor moorings.

The dredged spoils from the location Q2 will be loaded into flat top barge later berth alongside quay or slip way of shipyard, then fully loaded barge will be unloaded by excavator and transport by tipper trucks to designated stockpile area within the yard.

MPA said that the Seatrium Benoi Yard dredging program will be completed by the end of this month.

