Port of Aveiro dredging kicks off

Dredging
May 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Port of Aveiro, Portugal, recently kicked off a maintenance dredging operations in three strategic port areas: Canelete, the Coastal Fishing Port and the Largo Fishing Port.

Photo courtesy of the Port of Aveiro

The dredging project represents a global investment of €2.125 million and aims to improve safety, navigability and operational conditions for all vessels operating in these areas.

Dredging work in Canelete, area mainly used by official authority vessels, began last week. For safety reasons, navigation in the area has been banned since 19 May, and this ban will be extended until 30 June, as determined by the Maritime Authority.

At the Largo Fishing Port, dredging work will begin at the beginning of June, with the aim of reestablishing the seabed levels near the jetties, which are currently silted up, compromising navigability in certain tidal conditions. The dredging will be carried out by the company MMAS Dragagens SA.

At the Coastal Fishing Port, maintenance dredging work also began last week. This operation is part of the project called “Maintenance Dredging of the Coastal Fishing Port and Entrance to the Darsena of the Port of Aveiro”.

In order to complete the dredging at the Small-Scale Fishing Shelter, it will be necessary to temporarily relocate the vessels moored at the pontoons. This process is being coordinated by the Port Authority and the contractor responsible, Rohde Nielsen A/S, in direct coordination with the vessel owners, APARA and the Boca da Barra Nautical Club.

