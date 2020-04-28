Cellulose Aeration Lagoon Dredging VIDEO

Watermaster has just released this amazing video from the recently completed Cellulose Aeration Lagoon Dredging Project in Chile.

Under the scheme, a pulp mill development and expansion project required the removal of more than 120,000m³ of organic sludge from an aeration lagoon of the effluent plant.

The mud had to be captured in geo-synthetic tubes, and the filtered water had to be recovered for reuse.

Due to the large volume of the sludge, the shallowness of the aeration lagoon, as well as the discharge distance to the solid and liquid separation field, it was chosen to use the Watermaster dredger for the project.

The dredging was done in continuous 24-hour shifts over the course of three months. More than 1,500 meters of 250 mm diameter HDPE pipe were installed to transport the sludge, and the same amount of pipe for the return of the filtered water.

To achieve an adequate separation of solids and liquids, a dosage of polymer was added to the dredged sludge. 45 geo-synthetic tubes were used for the dewatering of the sludge.

The project was successfully completed under the schedule.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

The Dredge Sled Concept

EDDY Pump has partnered with UAT Pacific and is now able to offer a complete dredging solution for effective ...

read more →

Land and Water Crew Busy in Peel

Land and Water Services is currently working on an exciting project at Peel Marina, located in the town of Peel, ...

read more →

Cocoa Dredge Enters Third Phase

A $7.3 million partnership project between the City of Cocoa Beach, Brevard County, the St. Johns River Water ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Hingham Harbor Dredging 2019

﻿ Harbor Media, the Hingham community’s media hub, has just released this amazing video named Hingham Harbor ...

read more →

Top Dredging Videos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular videos from the past year.   Royal IHC VIDEO: ...

read more →

Centerm Expansion Project VIDEO

﻿ Port of Vancouver has just released this video update on their Centerm Expansion Project and South Shore Access ...

read more →

Gulf Shores Dredging Kicks Off

The dredging operations are currently underway along Little Lagoon Pass near West Beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama. ...

read more →

VIDEO: Dublin Dredging Campaign

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has published a video of the Dublin Port Capital Dredging operations carried out ...

read more →

UK’s First Sandscaping Scheme (VIDEO)

North Norfolk District Council yesterday presented the latest video demonstrating the work undertaken under the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Cocoa Beach Muck Dredging

﻿ Brevard County’s Official Save Our Indian River Lagoon has just released a very interesting video about the ...

read more →

Boost for Colorado Lagoon

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners have unanimously agreed to fund a $26.3 million project to improve ...

read more →

All Set for Colfax Shoreline Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and Wisconsin’s Village of Colfax signed a project ...

read more →

President Tours Odaw River Work

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, inspected ongoing dredging works on the Odaw River in ...

read more →

Eau Gallie River Dredge Wraps Up

The St. Johns River Water Management District, Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), state and ...

read more →

Assawoman Dredging Kicks Off

DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation has announced that dredging work on a lagoon adjacent to the Assawoman ...

read more →