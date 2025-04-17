Pacific Dredge back at Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad

Back to overview
Dredging
April 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Pacific Dredge & Construction recently returned to Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad, CA, to perform another round of maintenance dredging — supporting tidal circulation, marine life, and local beach nourishment.

Photo courtesy of Pacific Dredge

The project occurs every one to four years to remove sand that naturally drifts into the lagoon and forms a large sandbar (the last dredging took place in 2021).

We last dredged the lagoon in 2021, and we’re proud to once again help protect this vital coastal resource. Regular maintenance like this is essential to keeping the lagoon healthy, navigable, and beneficial to the surrounding community,” Pacific Dredge said in an update.

This year, up to 400,000 cubic yards of sand will be placed on Carlsbad beaches, from Pine Avenue to just north of Cannon Road.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of April 2025.

