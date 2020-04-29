Fehmarn Belt Tunnel Works Begin in January 2021

Femern A/S is activating the main construction contracts with Femern Link Contractors (FLC) with effect from January 1, 2021. the project owner said in their latest release.

This means that construction of the large scale tunnel element factory at Rødbyhavn can get underway.

November 2019 saw the start of the main construction phase of the Fehmarnbelt tunnel when the contract with the Dutch contractor consortium, Fehmarn Belt Contractors (FBC), for the new work harbor at Rødbyhavn came into force.

“The harbor is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Moreover, in March 2020, the EU Commission approved the financing model for the entire Fehmarnbelt project,” Femern said.

Activation of the contracts is being carried out with due respect for the ongoing German approval process of the Fehmarnbelt project.

To be built in northern Europe and connect Scandinavia with Germany, the Fehmarnbelt will be the world’s longest immersed tunnel.

The infrastructure will close a major gap in the European transport network, reduce the risk of shipping collisions, energy consumption and create a new region in Europe, while also fostering the development of new nature and recreational landscapes by Working with Nature concepts.