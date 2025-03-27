Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Jan De Nul: Structural work completes on Scheldt tunnel entrance

Jan De Nul: Structural work completes on Scheldt tunnel entrance

Business development
March 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

In Antwerp, Belgium, the structural work on the entrance of the Scheldt tunnel at Linkeroever is now complete, Jan De Nul said.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

That means we are one step closer to piecing together the massive concrete sections that will together form the Scheldt tunnel,” the company said.

Right now, those eight massive concrete giants are still in Zeebrugge, getting ready for an incredible journey – they will float more than 100 kilometers across the North Sea and the Scheldt to Antwerp.”

And the wait will not be long as the first one already sets off in May, according to Jan De Nul.

From transport to the complex underwater installation, together with TM COTU we are preparing every step down to the finest details,” the company concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles