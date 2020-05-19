Mississippi River Pool 14 Project on Display

Image source: USACE

The USACE Rock Island District and its Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program partners are constructing a habitat rehabilitation project in Pool 14 of the Mississippi River near Princeton, Iowa, and are seeking comments on the project plan through June 15.

The draft feasibility report, which includes the project’s tentatively selected plan and an environmental assessment are now available for public review.

The Steamboat Island project is part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program and is constructed through a partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

It consists of a 2,620-acre island and backwater complex located in Pool 14 of the Upper Mississippi River, between Princeton, Iowa, and the Wapsipinicon River, in Clinton and Scott Counties, Iowa, and Rock Island County, Illinois.

According to USACE, lands included in the project are federally owned and part of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

