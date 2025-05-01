Dredger Wheeler busy in Southwest Pass of Mississippi River

Back to overview
Dredging
May 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE New Orleans District has just released a photo of the hopper dredger Wheeler working in Southwest Pass of the Mississippi River.

photo courtesy of Ed Morehouse, USACE

According to USACE, the dredger is removing sediment accumulated during this year’s flood fight event in the 2025 high-water season.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, is currently in Phase II of flood fight, which occurs when the river at the Carrollton Gage hits the 15-foot mark and is projected to rise.

During prolonged high-water events, the Wheeler can sometimes assist with maintaining navigation along the Mississippi River by dredging material that builds up below Head of Passes near the mouth of the river.

The Wheeler is operated by the USACE New Orleans District and is the largest hopper dredger in the USACE fleet.

