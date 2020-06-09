Mississippi River Pool 14 plan on the table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, and its Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program partners are constructing a habitat rehabilitation project in Pool 14 of the Mississippi River near Princeton, Iowa, and are seeking comments on the project plan through June 15.

Image source: USACE

Steamboat Island HREP is a 2,620-acre island and backwater complex located in the middle section of Pool 14 of the Upper Mississippi River, between the town of Princeton (UMR River Mile 502.5) and the Wapsipinicon River (UMR RM 508.0), in Clinton & Scott Counties, Iowa, and Rock Island County, Illinois.

The project lands are federally owned and are part of the Upper Mississippi River (UMR) National Wildlife and Fish Refuge (NWFR).

The goals of the project are to maintain, enhance, and restore quality habitat for all native and desirable plant, animal, and fish species and maintain, enhance, restore, and emulate natural river processes, structures, and functions for a sustainable ecosystem.

Methods identified to meet these project goals include:

Enhancing and restoring forest habitats and diversity;

Increasing year-round aquatic habitat diversity;

Restoring and protecting island acreage and topography;

Protecting existing backwater habitat from sediment deposition;

Enhancing backwater and interior wetland areas.



