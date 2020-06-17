The summer issue of Terra et Aqua

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has released the latest edition of their Terra et Aqua magazine.

The summer issue of 2020 discusses a resolution tool and turbidity limiter and a conversation with the water ambassador.

The latest issue also features articles covering dredging projects as well as the topics of safety, socio-economics, technical innovations and the environment.

Additionally, the summer issue contains interview with Henk Ovink, Special envoy for International Water Affairs.

Read the complete issue containing articles, an interview, upcoming events and a book review.