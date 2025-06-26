Back to overview
The second issue of DFSI Magazine available online

June 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has presented the second issue of Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure Magazine.

Photo courtesy of IADC

The latest edition of DFSI Magazine takes chapter 3 of the Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure book as its foundation and provides guidance on how to design sustainable infrastructure with added value.

Published twice a year, the magazine has a lighter format than the Terra et Aqua journal, both in content and design, making topics more accessible and engaging for readers.

With growing environmental awareness and increasing climate pressures, the DFSI Magazine investigates and explains the latest methods in innovative water infrastructure solutions, showing how a value-added project can be successfully achieved.

Read and enjoy the DFSI Magazine today.

