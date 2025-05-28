Back to overview
Home Dredging Today The latest issue of Journal of Dredging available online

The latest issue of Journal of Dredging available online

Dredging
May 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

As the WODCON 2025 in San Diego approaches, Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has released the latest issue of the Journal of Dredging.

Photo courtesy of WEDA

The Journal of Dredging is published by WEDA to provide dissemination of technical and project information on dredging engineering topics.

The peer-reviewed papers in this practice-oriented journal will present engineering solutions to dredging and placement problems, which are not normally available from traditional journals.

The latest issue consists of three interesting manuscripts covering a wide range of contemporary topics related to dredging.

The first manuscript by ERDC researchers investigates the use of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to monitor suspended sediment plumes associated with dredging.

The second manuscript describes a new tool to help evaluate benefits associated with innovated dredged material uses that are not easily measured in monetary units.

The third manuscript describes a practical approach to improve sediment characterization at dredging sites, particularly those where undesirable constituents are driving environmental dredging.

CLICK HERE to download the latest WEDA Journal of Dredging.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles