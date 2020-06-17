Two Mud Cat units commissioned in Sacramento

Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District recently commissioned two Mud Cat MC 225D units each with their own industrial grinding system and booster station.

The new dredges will replace the original Mud Cat dredges put into service 38 years ago in 1982.

Each dredge and booster station are built with Tier 4 Final Engines approved by California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“We are very excited to continue working with Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District. Having someone use your product for 38 years and then deciding to buy from you again is the greatest compliment you can get in any business,” said Ryan Horton, Vice President, of Ellicott Dredge Technologies.

The MC 225D dredges are pumping municipal wastewater sludge that contains mop heads, hygiene products and rags to skid mounted industrial grinders and then on to skid mounted Mud Cat 1008BP booster pump stations.

Each dredge and booster have a combined 250 ft. TDH with the ability to pump a maximum pumping distance up to 10,000 ft. (3,049m).

The discharge is continuous from the dredge to the tractor mounted sludge injection system located almost two miles away making it a unique system set-up.