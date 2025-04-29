Mud Cat electric dredger raises the bar in Nicaragua

Back to overview
Dredging
April 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A brand-new Mud Cat® MC 50E electric remote-controlled dredger was commissioned recently to clean out a reservoir in a remote area of Nicaragua. 

photo courtesy of Mud Cat

The MC 50E is transported in one ocean container, said Mud Cat.

The dredger utilizes an environmentally friendly horizontal auger cutterhead with anti-turbidity shroud creating an even bottom profile. 

Also, the dredger can remove precise parallel rows of material that are 7 ft.-6in. (2.3m) wide x 15 7/8th in. (403mm) deep and up to 1,000 ft. (305m) long. 

According to Mud Cat, the end result is an even bottom profile, no turbidity plumes, consistent % solids pumped throughout the dredging process, and restored capacity in the reservoir.

