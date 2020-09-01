IADC introduces new editor of Terra et Aqua

Hanneke Teunissen has been appointed as the new editor of Terra et Aqua, the quarterly journal founded in 1972 by the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC).

Hanneke grew up in Canada and worked both in there and in the Netherlands in publishing, communications and marketing.

With a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Hanneke has a foundation in sciences that she combines with language specialisation in the form of a Bachelor of Arts in French (Hons) and Master of French, all from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada.

Since graduating in 2000 Hanneke has been immersed in the world of texts and publishing, starting her career at Brill Academic Publishers and then as an English-language editor at the Royal Netherlands Institute of Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies in Leiden.

“For Terra et Aqua, I apply my interest in topics such as ecology, science, the circular economy, technology and innovation to the context of the dredging industry,“ said Hanneke Teunissen.

“I look forward to highlighting and sharing the latest innovations from sectors related to the dredging industry. But also to assist with strategic choices to realise IADC’s aspirations and increase Terra et Aqua’s readership and engagement and to increase societal awareness of the contributions the industry makes.”