Home Dredging Today Submissions open for the 2025 IADC Safety Award

Submissions open for the 2025 IADC Safety Award

Safety
April 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The International Association of Dredging Companies has announced the call for submissions for the annual IADC Safety Award.

Photo courtesy of IADC

This Award celebrates the innovative approaches dredging companies take to ensure the highest level of safety in their operations.

These safety measures can take the form of technical advances, cultural reinforcements or preventative actions.

Two awards will be given: one to a dredging organization and a second to a supply chain organization active in the dredging or offshore industry.

The awards are open to contractors, subcontractors and suppliers of goods and services, with categories dedicated to exceptional safety performance in projects, products, vessels, teams, or from individual employees. Submissions for both categories must be entered by 31 May 2025.

