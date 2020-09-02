Field studies continue for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is continuing field studies in September 2020 as part of ongoing environmental and technical work for the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.
Since 2011, the Port Authority has been conducting field studies at Roberts Bank and the surrounding areas that build on previous scientific work as well as address existing information gaps.
According to the Port, the purpose of these studies is to determine the physical conditions (e.g., temperature and salinity) influencing biofilm presence and distribution at Roberts Bank.
The Roberts Bank study area is located in the upper and mid intertidal zones north of the Roberts Bank causeway.
The Terminal 2 Project is a proposed new three-berth marine container terminal located at Roberts Bank in Delta, British Columbia, approximately 35 km south of Vancouver.
The main components of the proposed project are:
- A new three-berth marine container terminal;
- A widened causeway to the mainland to accommodate additional road and rail infrastructure;
- An expanded tug basin to accommodate a second tug operations contractor.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 4 months ago
Environmental Report Released for Roberts Bank Terminal 2
The independent review panel has released its report on the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project. The pro...Posted: 4 months ago
-
Posted: 7 days ago
Centerm Expansion Project, August update
The Port of Vancouver recently presented the latest update on the Centerm Expansion Project. Accordi...Posted: 7 days ago
-
Posted: 6 days ago
Bollore, APM Terminals invest big in CIT
APM Terminals has just announced that the contracts were signed this month with the China Harbor Eng...Posted: 6 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Centerm Expansion Project, June update
The Port of Vancouver has unveiled the latest update on the Centerm Expansion Project. According to ...Posted: 2 months ago