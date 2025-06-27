Back to overview
Port of Pointe Noire expansion project includes dredging

Business development
June 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Africa Global Logistics (AGL) has secured €230 million in financing to expand the container terminal at the Port of Pointe Noire in the Republic of Congo.

photo courtesy of apmterminals.com

AGL said that the new 750-meter quay – scheduled for completion by 2027 – is set to double the terminal’s capacity to 2.3 million containers annually and support the country’s growing oil and LNG exports.  

The Pointe Noire project is being executed by AGL’s subsidiary Congo Terminal in collaboration with engineering firm China Road and Bridge Corporation.

Backed by both international and Congolese banks, the €400 million platform will include:

  • 26 hectares of quayside,
  • a dredged 17-meter-deep basin,
  • installation of 16 gantries.

Also, the project forms a key part of Congo’s strategy to boost hydrocarbon production to 500,000 barrels of oil per day and LNG output to 3 million tons per annum within five years.

